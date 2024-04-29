Gabon: Participants in national dialogue complete work

Gabonese delegates taking part in the national dialogue completed their mission on Saturday (Apr. 28).

The talks sought to lay the groundwork for restoring civilian rule.

Gabon entered a period of transition after a coup last year.

"We discussed about the Gabon of the future, the post-transition Gabon. It was a unique experience; a historic experience and we are satisfied and happy about what happened during this forum," Dr Eric Simon Nzué Obiang, the chair of one of the dialogue's sub-committees.

The forum's highly anticipated report clears ruling General Brice Oligui Nguema to vye for the presidency in the polls to be held at the end of the transition.

It proposes a strong presidential regime and a 7-year term for the president.

Participants kept another controversial proposal: suspending political parties pending the issuance of stricter political rules.

"Gabon is not cut off from the world. We are part of an international environment and, international legislation are against suspending political parties," Joël Ngouenini, the head of a political party said.

Selected military officials, politicians, civil society members, youth leaders, traditional rulers and members of the clergy took part in the national dialogue which kicked off on April 2nd.

They kept the transition's 2-year time frame. A year was however added in case of a "force majeur" scenario.

The delegates recommended the oil-producer pursing nation pursue a new and more diversified industrial policy.

They also suggested prioritizing local production by supporting SMEs and nationalizing outsourcing.

On the welfare part, they advocated better funding of the health sector and more health infrastructures.

Reforms regarding vocational training, food security, were also.

Some 30,000 proposals were discussed by the delegate during the nearly one-month long delegate.

For now, the one that made it to the report are still mere recommendations. The report will be handed to the president of the transition on April 30.

Gabon's post-transition timeframe provides for a constituent assembly to write the new Constitution. The document establishing the basic rules and laws of the Gabonese government will then be put to a vote during a referendum scheduled in June this year.