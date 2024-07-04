Gabon says payment dispute with World Bank resolved

Gabon's payment dispute with the World Bank is apparently resolved.

Authorities in the central African nation say technical issues made it impossible for the country to keep its commitments by June 30.

In an undated statement, the ministry of public accounts said arrears were paid back to the World Bank.

This comes after a confidential World Bank note was leaked and went viral.

The document, dated July 1st, announced that the body was suspending Gabon's right to make loan and grant withdrawals to failure to honor its obligations. The payments were worth around $17 million.

Gabon's ruling junta took power from Ali Bongo administration last year.

The ministry of public accounts cited debt it had inherited from the Bongo administration and reiterated the transitional government's commitment to settle all outstanding debts.