IAAF predicts Doha marathon will ''be tough''

Participants attending the 2019 World Athletics Championship in Doha will have to brace the scorching heat for a successful championship.

With races starting around midnight, temperatures are still expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius with 80 percent humidity, which will make the task even more difficult for athletes.

President of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Sebastian Coe, said Wednesday that additional medical teams will be present for marathon runners and walkers to keep them in good physical health.

‘‘Look, of course I want as many people to finish (the marathon) in good shape as possible, our medical teams are going to be very alert to that. Heat is actually, if I’m being tough here, heat is actually the big issue, clearly humidity. Anybody that has run or competed knows that actually you can deal with heat but humidity is really a challenge, so we will watch all those metrics. We do have extra precautions, we do have extra stuff out on the course, more medical support, more water, but yes it is going to be tough, it is going to be tough”, Coe said.

The World Athletics Championships kicks off in Doha, Qatar Friday. Most track and field events will be held at the air-conditioned Al Khalifa stadium.

Reuters