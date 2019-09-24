Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria restricts movement in northeast [The Morning Call]

Nigeria restricts movement in northeast [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Anyone travelling in northeastern Nigeria will have to carry an identity card.

This follows a military operation that seeks to to hunt down members of the Boko Haram group and those of the Islamic State group in West Africa.

“Operation Positive Identification” follows “credible reports” that members of both militant groups are hiding among civilians in towns and villages in northern Nigeria.

According to the army, those who do not have identification documents will be thoroughly investigated to determine whether or not they have links to the insurgents.

The controls concern the states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..