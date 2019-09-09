Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Xenophobic violence, a thorn on SA culture

Xenophobic violence, a thorn on SA culture
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

The Morning Call

Xenophobic violence in South Africa has had a toll on cultural activities with some international activities to be hosted by the rainbow nation boycotted by other African artist like Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage.

We take a panoramic view across the internet to see how African artist join voices in denouncing the barbaric acts that has put Mandela’s country on the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

A Congolese artist joins us from South Africa on phone.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..