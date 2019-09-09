Xenophobic violence, a thorn on SA culture

The Morning Call
Xenophobic violence in South Africa has had a toll on cultural activities with some international activities to be hosted by the rainbow nation boycotted by other African artist like Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage.
We take a panoramic view across the internet to see how African artist join voices in denouncing the barbaric acts that has put Mandela’s country on the spotlight for the wrong reasons.
A Congolese artist joins us from South Africa on phone.
