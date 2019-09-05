Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algeria: Presidential election before end of 2019 [The Morning Call]

Algeria: Presidential election before end of 2019 [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Algeria’s army chief Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah is demanding the transitional authorities to organise presidential elections before the end of the year.

He made the announcement on Monday saying the date of the long-delayed election should be announced by mid-September.

His comments appeared to be addressed at the interim leader Abdelkader Bensalah who, in line with Algeria’s electoral law, must issue a decree to gather the electoral college 90 days before polls can take place.

If this is done, it means that the polls should take place in mid-December this year.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..