Nigeria's fraud filled week: FBI bust, Okeke arrest, Jumia's internal crisis

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

A week since the arrest of a high profile entrepreneur, days after online sales platform Jumia announced internal breaches by staff in Nigeria and then the massive FBI bust of Nigeria-dominated online fraudsters.

Nigeria’s social media space continues to buzz with implications – direct and indirect; short to medium to long term – of the incidents of the last one week.

In summarizing the week for Nigeria, a Cameroonian tech entrepreneur, Rebecca Enonchong posted on Twitter: “Nigeria, you have a serious problem on your hands. In less than one week: – Fraudster ‘Forbes CEO’ arrested, – Jumia fraud blamed on Nigerians, – 80 person indictment for fraud in L.A.”

I hope the FBI is already in touch with the EFCC to fish these fraudsters out. We need a database of fraudsters, with their photos and crimes published for public consumption.

From a video clip of president Buhari earlier this year talking about hardwork and integrity, the publication of names of the implicated Nigerians, bemoaning of the further depletion of the Nigerian name.

Even to a call to strip the crimes of ethnic coloration given that #IgboYahooBoys hashtag had trended at a point, a veiled spite of the Igbo ethnic group in South East Nigeria whose indigenes dominated the list.

Others also wanted the national graft body, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC; to make known its role in the FBI operation whiles for many others, it was all about preaching hardwork and contentment.

“I hope the FBI is already in touch with the EFCC to fish these fraudsters out. We need a database of fraudsters, with their photos and crimes published for public consumption,” one Twitter user Gimba Kakanda posted on Friday.

