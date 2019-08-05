Sierra Leone: 5 dead in Free Town flash floods [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Is another deadly mudslide imminent in Free town, Sierra Leone’s capital? At least five people are dead after flash floods hit the city amid torrential rains on Friday.
More rain is said to be expected as some residents fear possible mudslides like the ones that devastated parts of Freetown two years ago.
