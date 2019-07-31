DR Congo: Opposition leaders meet in Lubumbashi [Morning Call]

The LAMUKA opposition coalition party in the Democratic Republic of Congo is reaffirming its victory in the December 2018 presidential elections.

Members present in a meeting on Tuesday in Lubumbashi, that is Martin Fayulu, the unfortunate candidate in the last polls, former Prime Minister Adolphe Muzito, Lamuka former coordinator Moïse Katumbi and Eve Bazaiba, Jean-Pierre Bemba’s representative, agreed on the future of their platform. To fight for the country’s democracy and the rule of law and to improve the living conditions of Congolese people.

They now call on the Congolese political class and civil society to join in this fight to consolidate the republican and democratic political order of the country.