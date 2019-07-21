Morocco's head coach quits after team fail in AFCON

Hervé Renard is done with Morocco. The French coach of the Moroccan national football team announced his resignation on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the Atlas Lions were eliminated in the 16th round of the African Cup of Nations finals that has just concluded in Egypt. Hervé Renard’s squad lost to the Benin after a shock penalty.

The Frenchman has given up after 41 months at the helm of the Cherifian kingdom’s national team. He posted on social media, “It is time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without a certain emotion and sadness, but it is an unavoidable decision taken well before the CAN-2019.”

According to the now former Atlas Lion Coach, the President of the Royal Moroccan Federation has made a contractual commitment to respect his decision.