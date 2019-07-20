Algerian fans celebrate 2nd AFCON win as police clash with Paris fans

A jubilant crowd gathered at the International stadium in Algiers on Friday night to celebrate another African Cup of Nations win.

Algerian football fans wore the colors of their national flag, green, white and red to make merry.

“We won! Thanks be to God. God willing we will have the same result in 2022. I hope so”, said Algerian supporter, Ayman.

We won! Thanks be to God. God willing we will have the same result in 2022 [World Cup to be held in Qatar] I hope so.

Ramadan, a nurse said “congratulations to us all, to the Muslim community, to the Palestinian people and to the orphans. 1, 2, 3, Viva Algeria.’‘

The Fennecs beat the Teranga Lions of Senegal by 1-0 to claim their second AFCON title on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Paris, France, police clashed with Algerian fans as they poured unto the streets of the Champs Elysee to celebrate.

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion changed the mood as police fired tear gas to control the crowds.

The clashes continued until the early hours of Saturday, July 20.