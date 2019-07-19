AFCON 2021 qualifiers held in Cairo

The drawings for AFCON 2021 was held on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo on Thursday.

It was a fairly balanced draw for some but an exciting challenge for others.

“It’s a very balanced draw for us. We are going to meet our neighbours from Mauritania and it is really a real pleasure to meet our Mauritanian neighbours in an official competition for the first time, knowing that we met them in the youth competitions where they took us out in the competition. It must be the U17 or U19, I don’t remember very well. So it’s going to be great games, a great competition’‘, said Moroccan Football Federation VP, Khamza El Hajoui.

We've been preparing since the day we left the AFCON and we're going to continue to prepare.

The Mauritania n team will play without holding back against the Atlas Lions. The team Mourabitounes yearn for a return to the AFCON for a second consecutive time.

“Certainly it’s difficult, but we believe in our chances, we believe above all in our abilities and the will we had, the ambition we always have to progress, to continue to grow. We’ll do everything, we’re already getting ready. I wouldn’t say that we’re preparing today, we’ve been preparing since the day we left the AFCON and we’re going to continue to prepare and why not repeat the feat and come back to the AFCON. And why not do better?’‘, Mauritarian Football Federation President, Ahmed Yahya said.

Our Wahany Johnson Sambou reports that the balls delivered their verdict with an interesting draw with shocks and many derbies. Cameroon will host the 2021 African Cup of Nations.