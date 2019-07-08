AFCON 2019 claims casualties as Uganda, Egypt coaches quit

Egypt’s coach Javier Aguirre became the fist personnel casualty of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after he was sacked on Sunday, following the hosts’ elimination from the tournament.

Egypt, who are seven-time record African champions, were eliminated by South Africa in the round of 16, to the disappointment of their proud and passionate fans.

Egypt’s ‘tactless’ coach

Aguirre came in for criticism for his management of the side during the African Cup of Nations, with Egypt legend Wael Gomaa accusing the Mexican of having “no tactics or strategy”.

“There is no plan, there are no players, no one knows how to defend or attack,” said fan Ahmed Mostafa outside the stadium after the loss.

“This is what the four games we played looked like. None of the players wanted to play, really. There is no spirit, nothing.”

Following Saturday’s defeat, Aguirre said he alone took the blame for the host nation’s disastrous campaign and indicated he would hold talks with the Egyptian football association over his future.

“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa,” Aguirre said after the 0-1 loss to South Africa.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the last-16 match in the 85th minute to give South Africa a stunning victory.

Egypt’s embattled football federation

Aguirre was sacked by the country’s Football Association president, Hani Abou Rida who has also since resigned his position and asked members of the dederation’s board to do the same.

The decision had been “a moral obligation” said the Egyptian FA in a statement after “disappointing Egypt’s supporters”.

Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016, in a three-year reign marked by controversy, including a 2018 World Cup fiasco that saw the Pharaohs fail to get out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.

The location of the team’s training base in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya, spurred widespread criticism, especially from human rights groups, over concerns of abuses by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, supported by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The federation has also feuded with Salah, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and won the Champions League last month with his club Liverpool, who has accused the body of misusing his image inside the country.

Recently the reinstatement of a player who had been banned following sexual harassment charges had provoked further widespread criticism of the Egyptian FA on social media.

Uganda parts ways with ‘successful’ coach

Meanwhile, Uganda who were eliminated by Senegal in the round of 16 have also parted ways with their coach Sebastien Desabre.

The Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA) said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” to end the Frenchman’s contract.

“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties,” it said.

Uganda, playing a bold attacking game, beat Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game, outplayed hosts Egypt despite losing 2-0 and gave Senegal a run for their money in the round of 16 before losing 1-0.

“FUFA recognises the contribution by Mr Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the AFCON 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16,” said the statement.

Before being appointed by Uganda in December 2017, he coached clubs in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.

The 42-year-old is set to be appointed as head coach for Egyptian club side Pyramids Football Club, according to local media reports.