Dealing with excess luggage [Travel]

The summer period has indeed begun in certain parts of the world and people are preparing to set sail alone or with families. But during the peak season, travelling can become more expensive. A reason why airlines charge extra for the slightest excess luggage.

Checking in can come as a serious blow to the wallet, especially if you have excess. A potentially embarrassing situation when forced to sort through your belongings or even abandon them.

When you purchase your ticket you are entitled to approximately 40 kg of goods including carry on depending on the airline. Prices for surplus luggage vary from one airline to another. Whether it is for extra, excess or oversize luggage.

To avoid trouble at the airport weigh your luggage before leaving for the airport, this will allow you to know not only their weight but also the amount you should pay once there.

In this program, Ms. Vinèle Mouyabi, travel operator in Pointe-Noire and head of the Peep Away travel agency, gives us some tips to avoid excess travel.

An segment presented by Chancela Gningui.