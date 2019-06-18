2019 WWC: South Africa's poor outing; Zero points, eight goals against

South Africa confirmed their exit from the tournament with a 4 – 0 loss to two-time champions Germany. The Banyana Banyana became the first team to officially exit the tournament.

Incidentally they are the only team in Group B to have failed to secure even a point in the group games.

The scored one goal through talisman Kgatlana in the opening game against Spain. They, however, conceded eight times. Three to Spain, one to China and four against Germany.

Breakdown of South Africa’s stats at 2019 Women’s World Cup

Games played: Three

Goals scored: One (against Spain)

Goals conceded: Eight

Points gained: Zero

Match Scores: 1 – 3 vs. Spain, 0 – 1 vs. China, 0 – 4 vs. Germany