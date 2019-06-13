Welcome to Africanews

Ensuring regional integration in Africa [Morning Call]

The 2019 annual meetings of the African Development Bank is currently ongoing in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Held under the theme: ‘Regional integration for Africa’s economic prosperity’, the forum will allow participants to dialogue on key issues concerning Africa’s development.

On Tuesday, when the event officially kicked off, a high level donor round table convened by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation converged African and non regional donors who pledged $17 million to replenish the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

