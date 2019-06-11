Is Africa ready for 5G?

On Sci tech this week, we focus on the 5G network taking the world by storm. With Asia and other continents of the world taking steps to become a global leader in 5G connectivity and the Internet of Things, we ask if Africa is ready?

The team speaks to Derek Barnabas Laryea, Head of Research and Communication at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra.

Among others, we seek to ascertain what governments should be looking at if they hope to deploy 5G.

Our governments need to quickly deploy friendly investment polices. They also need to make plenty affordable spectrum available on the long term basis.

Ignatius Annor has more.