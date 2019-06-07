Human trafficking in football [Sports segment]

As football’s popularity continues to grow, concerns are mounting about how young players from poor countries in Africa and Latin America are trafficked to play for European clubs.

Hungry for success and the good life that Europe offers, they are exploited by unscrupulous agents who get them to sign exploitative contracts.

FIFA has strict rules in place to protect the rights of footballers under the age of 18. But trafficking has persisted.

On this sports segment, presenter Serge Koffi looks at the efforts being made to stop human trafficking in football.