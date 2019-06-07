Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Human trafficking in football [Sports segment]

Human trafficking in football [Sports segment]

The Morning Call

As football’s popularity continues to grow, concerns are mounting about how young players from poor countries in Africa and Latin America are trafficked to play for European clubs.

Hungry for success and the good life that Europe offers, they are exploited by unscrupulous agents who get them to sign exploitative contracts.

FIFA has strict rules in place to protect the rights of footballers under the age of 18. But trafficking has persisted.

On this sports segment, presenter Serge Koffi looks at the efforts being made to stop human trafficking in football.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..