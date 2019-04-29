Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Villages in Mozambique wiped out by Cyclone Kenneth [The Morning Call]

Villages in Mozambique wiped out by Cyclone Kenneth [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

One month after Cyclone Idai killed 900 people across three countries, including Mozambique, here again is another Cyclone, Kenneth. Cyclone Kenneth has ‘entirely wiped out’ some villages in Mozambique.

The Cyclone had made landfall on Thursday and one aid worker said it looked like areas had been ‘run over by a bulldozer’.

More than 160,000 people are said to have been affected in the largely rural region, many left exposed and hungry.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..