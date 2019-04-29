Villages in Mozambique wiped out by Cyclone Kenneth [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
One month after Cyclone Idai killed 900 people across three countries, including Mozambique, here again is another Cyclone, Kenneth. Cyclone Kenneth has ‘entirely wiped out’ some villages in Mozambique.
The Cyclone had made landfall on Thursday and one aid worker said it looked like areas had been ‘run over by a bulldozer’.
More than 160,000 people are said to have been affected in the largely rural region, many left exposed and hungry.
Go to video
UN gives Mozambique $13 million for Cyclone Kenneth damage
01:39
Video: At least 3 dead as Cyclone Kenneth batters Comoros
Go to video
Cyclone Kenneth makes landfall in Mozambique
Go to video
Landslide in northern Malawi kills at least 3, injures dozens
Go to video
IMF to grant $118.2 million credit facility to Mozambique to rebuild after Cyclone Idai
Go to video
South Africa sends extra donations to cyclone-hit Mozambique, Malawi