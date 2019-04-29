Villages in Mozambique wiped out by Cyclone Kenneth [The Morning Call]

One month after Cyclone Idai killed 900 people across three countries, including Mozambique, here again is another Cyclone, Kenneth. Cyclone Kenneth has ‘entirely wiped out’ some villages in Mozambique.

The Cyclone had made landfall on Thursday and one aid worker said it looked like areas had been ‘run over by a bulldozer’.

More than 160,000 people are said to have been affected in the largely rural region, many left exposed and hungry.