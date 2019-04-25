Destination festivals boost tourism [Travel]

The Morning Call
The tourism sector is one of the largest money generating sectors in the world. It is an ever developing industry, where new niches emerge.
Tourism, as a concept, has come a long way today, and the activity has been classified into various types. From Adventure Tourism to Medical Tourism, there are many forms of tourism.
In this week’s Travel segment we highlight Festival Tourism.
Recently, during the Easter weekend, Nigeria held the biggest one-day music festival in West Africa. In Thailand, on April 20, marvels of medical cannabis showcased as a new era kicks off. Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise marijuana for medical purposes last year. Elayne Wangalwa has more.elayneshani
