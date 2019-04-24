Congo's road toll saga [Business segment]

As a way to finance the construction of more roads and to help offset debt incurred in developing infrastructure, many African governments are introducing charges for road users.

But toll fees are largely unpopular. In the Republic of Congo, the government is locked in a conflict with truckers over charges on the National Highway number one that runs from the port city of Pointe-Noire to the capital, Brazzaville.

On this business segment, presenter Jean-David Mihamle explores how the row could hurt Congo’s haulers, if not addressed.