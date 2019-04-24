Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Congo's road toll saga [Business segment]

Congo's road toll saga [Business segment]

The Morning Call

As a way to finance the construction of more roads and to help offset debt incurred in developing infrastructure, many African governments are introducing charges for road users.

But toll fees are largely unpopular. In the Republic of Congo, the government is locked in a conflict with truckers over charges on the National Highway number one that runs from the port city of Pointe-Noire to the capital, Brazzaville.

On this business segment, presenter Jean-David Mihamle explores how the row could hurt Congo’s haulers, if not addressed.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..