Niska inspires a new generation with his return to Congo

After a seven-year absence from the Republic of Congo,Niska, celebrated for his many albums, remains a source of inspiration for the youth.

With a captivated audience, the French rapper returned to his roots, delivering popular tracks such as "Sapé comme jamais," "44," and "Charly Delta," all of which were joyfully sung by fans.

"I find Niska to be a highly inspiring artist that I listen to regularly, and it fills me with pride. We all seek that kind of inspiration," said Jada chief artiste.

Invited for a double concert in Pointe Noire and Brazzaville, the rapper of Congolese origin expressed his happiness in reconnecting with his roots and called for love, hope, and sharing.

"I hope the energy will be vibrant, that love and sharing will be present during this festive evening right here in Pointe Noire," he said.

Born to Congolese parents, with a father who was a singer, George Stanislas Dinga Pinto, known as Niska, channels his deep connection to Congo through his music.

His lyrics explore universal themes such as identity, belonging, and social issues.

In this concert, he sought to shine a light on the talented artists from his country, who often struggle for recognition and support. "We can all reach the top, which is why I'm happy knowing there will be many local artists at both concerts, allowing us to showcase local talent as well," he said.

Reporting for Africanews, Cédric Lyonnel SEHOSSOLO said, "This concert has strengthened the connection between Muana Mboka, affectionately known as the child of the country, and his Congolese roots. Niska is undoubtedly a role model for many young people who often lack guidance here."