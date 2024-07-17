The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved the disbursement of approximately 43 million dollars to the Congolese government under the extended credit facility initiated in 2022. This approval comes after four reviews of the three-year program, highlighting the economic effectiveness of the structural reforms implemented.

Economic Improvements Highlighted

According to Alphonse Ndongo, an economic journalist, "The International Monetary Fund, contrary to popular belief, does not give us money to carry out our development. The IMF helps improve the quality of our financial credibility. This means that we become credible, and when you are credible, you can then raise the funds you need on the international financial market. Congo is above the community standard of 3%; Congo's inflation is at 3.7%, indicating an improvement at the macroeconomic level."

Governance Shortcomings Pointed Out

However, this positive outlook is not universally shared. Several civil society members and political actors express concerns about governance issues. They argue that the ongoing crisis and current cash flow tensions in Congo highlight significant shortcomings.

Clément Mierassa, President of the Congolese Social Democratic Party, voiced his concerns: "I regret that in terms of major reforms that could have helped Congo out of the crisis, very little has been done. With a corruption perception index of 22/100, which is truly mediocre, nothing has been achieved. Pensioners have 41 months of pension arrears, students have 3 or 4 years of scholarship arrears, and Marien Ngouabi University is on strike. I believe this is due to poor governance."

The Reality on the Ground

While the IMF forecasts a Congolese growth rate of around 3.5%, many Congolese citizens feel disconnected from these positive indicators. They argue that they are bearing the brunt of the IMF's structural reforms.

Government Reassurances

Despite these criticisms, the Congolese government remains optimistic. It has assured the public that by next year, Congo could finally see significant improvements and emerge from its current economic challenges.

As the debate continues, the reality of Congo's economic and social situation remains complex, with progress and challenges coexisting in a landscape marked by both hope and skepticism.