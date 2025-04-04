IMF Approves $1.2 Billion Disbursement for Egypt Amid Economic Reforms

Egypt has received a $1.2 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the fourth tranche of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, the Egyptian cabinet announced this week. This disbursement is part of an $8 billion, 46-month EFF arrangement initiated in March 2024, which expanded the original $3 billion program approved in late 2022. ​

The IMF's Executive Board completed the fourth review of Egypt's economic reform program on March 10, 2025, enabling this latest disbursement. Additionally, the board approved Egypt's request for an arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), granting access to about $1.3 billion aimed at supporting long-term economic resilience and sustainability initiatives.

Egypt has been implementing economic reforms under the IMF's guidance to address challenges such as high inflation and foreign currency shortages. The recent disbursement is expected to bolster the country's foreign reserves and support ongoing reform efforts.