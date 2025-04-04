Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

WTO and IMF warn of global trade disruptions a new U.S. tariffs

cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Martial Trezzini/' KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI

By Agencies

Switzerland

The World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund are raising red flags over the economic fallout from new U.S. tariffs introduced by the Trump administration.

The WTO now projects global goods trade could shrink by 1 percent in 2025— a stark reversal from earlier growth forecasts. Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warns these tariffs could spark a trade war, with countries retaliating and further disrupting global markets.

Meanwhile, IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva echoed similar concerns, saying these measures pose a serious risk to global economic stability, especially at a time of sluggish growth.

The new tariffs, set to take effect Saturday, include a 10 percent baseline on all imports, with additional levies targeting nations with the largest trade deficits. Both organizations urge the U.S. and its trading partners to resolve trade tensions to avoid deeper economic uncertainty.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..