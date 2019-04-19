Uganda: Presidential age limit removed [The Morning Call]

Uganda’s Supreme Court upheld the removal of presidential age limits on Thursday by a majority of 4-3.

A loss for the opposition, who had filed an appeal to challenge a ruling by the Constitutional Court to remove an age cap of 75 for presidential candidates.

A bill removing the limit was signed into law in December 2017.

The constitutional court upheld the amendment in a ruling in July 2018. The Supreme Court’s decision means that incumbent President Yoweri Museveni can now seek another term in office. It also gives him the freedom to contest for the presidency indefinitely after the 2021 elections.

But the decision has sparked protests and an outcry from the opposition, which accuse the president of seeking to rule for life. so what does this mean for the political actors in the country?