Campaign in DRC to say 'no' to planned constitutional amendment

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, citizens' movements and opposition parties have joined forces to launch an awareness campaign called “Patriotes Engagés”.

Armed with megaphones and unwavering determination, they are walking through the streets of the eastern city of Goma, urging people to say no plans to amend the constitution.

"The priority for Congo is to have peace, security, good governance, an affordable cost of living, infrastructure, and security. The priority for Congo is not the constitution. It’s not the problem, the problem is bad governance," said activist Espoir Ngalukiye.

This youth-led campaign, taking root in the streets of the city, highlights tensions between the desire for political change and the urgent need to end the ongoing war.

Local residents appear to share the same opinion as the protesters.

Merchant Aminah Mugisho said, for her, the constitution is of no importance at the moment.

"What matters most is helping us restore security and address the dollar exchange rate. That is what interests us. We need the dollar rate to go down. That’s what’s important."

The proposed constitutional amendment, announced by President Félix Tshisekedi in October, has sparked strong opposition across the country.

His ruling Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, together with close allies are attempting to reassure the public.

"We are within our rights to draft a new constitution in a Congolese format. When you read the reasoning behind the 2006 constitution and its preamble, you’ll understand that this is no longer a document that should govern Congolese people today," said UDPS activist Georges Yalala.

The Congolese president says he wants a constitution “adapted to the realities” of the DRC today, and announced the establishment of a commission to draft the new text.

In Goma, the debate is taking place against the backdrop of the war in North Kivu, where the M23 rebel group continues to sow terror.

This context has worsened tensions, with some accusing the government of prioritising internal politics over national security.