Zimbabwe opposition backs move to extend president's mandate

The bill to prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa's current mandate could be tabled before parliament in a matter of days. Interestingly, it has already won opposition backing.

On Tuesday, a top official of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the party of opposition chief Nelson Chamisa - said the outfit would not block the bid when officially presented by the government.

If endorsed via a potential referendum, the change would delay elections until 2030. President Mnangagwa's current mandate expires in 2028.

Speculation on what might have driven the opposition lawmakers to announce support for the bid is rife. Deferring elections would benefit members of parliament too by buying them two more years in office.

Some observers have said the lawmakers took bribes to back the move.

Zimbabwe’s constitution limits the presidential office to two five-year terms and Mnangagwa is serving his second and final term.

But the idea of scrapping term limits was mooted at a ruling Zanu-PF conference last October.

Some CCC members have distanced themselves from the proposal, branding their colleagues backing it 'sellouts'.