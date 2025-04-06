Zimbabwe president to suspend tariffs on imports from the United States

Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Saturday said he will suspend all tariffs on goods imported from the United States.
His announcement came days after US President Donald Trump imposed an 18 per cent duty on Zimbabwean exports to his country.
In a statement on the social media platform, X, Mnangagwa described the measure as an attempt to build a “mutually beneficial and positive relationship” with the Trump administration.
US government data shows that trade between the two countries amounted to $111.6 million in 2024.
Zimbabwe’s main trading partners are the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and China, and its limited exports to the US comprise mainly tobacco and sugar.
Harare-based political analyst, Tendai Mbanje, told the AFP news agency that the move would like only benefit the United States.
