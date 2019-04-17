AU gives Sudan's military 15-day ultimatum [The Morning Call]

The African Union has given Sudan’s military a 15-day ultimatum to step aside and hand over power to a transitional civilian-led government or risk getting the country kicked out of the bloc.

This follows last week’s military coup that saw the ouster of President Omar al Bashir. In a statement issued on Tuesday by the commission’s Peace and Security Council, any breach of the 15-day ultimatum will mean automatic expulsion of Sudan from all AU activities.

It should be noted that, the union has strongly condemned the military takeover in the country saying a military-led transition would be completely contrary to the aspirations of the people of Sudan.

It now calls for the country to hold free, fair and transparent elections, as soon as possible.

The AU statement came a day after the military rulers met with European diplomats. Though details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed.