Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

AU gives Sudan's military 15-day ultimatum [The Morning Call]

AU gives Sudan's military 15-day ultimatum [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The African Union has given Sudan’s military a 15-day ultimatum to step aside and hand over power to a transitional civilian-led government or risk getting the country kicked out of the bloc.

This follows last week’s military coup that saw the ouster of President Omar al Bashir. In a statement issued on Tuesday by the commission’s Peace and Security Council, any breach of the 15-day ultimatum will mean automatic expulsion of Sudan from all AU activities.

It should be noted that, the union has strongly condemned the military takeover in the country saying a military-led transition would be completely contrary to the aspirations of the people of Sudan.

It now calls for the country to hold free, fair and transparent elections, as soon as possible.

The AU statement came a day after the military rulers met with European diplomats. Though details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..