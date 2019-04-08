Algerians in Paris celebrate Bouteflika's resignation

Algerian protesters gathered in Paris on Sunday to celebrate the resignation of ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. They want reformed political structure in their home country.

“ The day we heard that (former Algerian president Abdelaziz) Bouteflika had resigned, we spent a sleepless night in Algiers. It was euphoric. I can’t say anything more than that. It was euphoria “, said 59- year old Toufik.

For 42-year old analyst in geopolitics, “ first of all, I feel security, stability and a lot of hope. Boutelika’s resignation helped the Algerian people get back what they have the right to have, meaning the keys to their home “.

More than one hundred people also demonstrated in Marseille for a more democratic Algeria. These protesters are all hoping for a change in the political landscape.

The 82-year old’s resignation follows six weeks of protests demanding democratic reforms after almost 60 years of rule by veterans of the 1954-62 independence war against France.

Bouteflika came to power in 1999.