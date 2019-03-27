Welcome to Africanews

Algeria's chief of army staff turns against Bouteflika [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We begin in Algeria where there has been some new development that may prove crucial to the demands for the resignation of President AbdelAziz Bouteflika by protesters.

On Tuesday, army chief of staff Ahmed Gaid Salah in a televised address declared President Bouteflika unfit to rule the country.

In that address, Salah, said he considered the people’s demands to be valid and that the presidency should be vacated.

According to him, Article 102 of Algeria’s constitution should be invoked as “the only guarantee of preserving a stable political situation”.

Now could this move trigger a constitutional process in the country which may see the removal President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office?

First off, let us bring you more on that TV address from the Ahmed Gaid Salah Algeria’s chief of army staff.

