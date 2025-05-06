Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Togolese opposition leader rejects Gnassingbe's new role

Togolese opposition leader rejects Gnassingbe's new role
The president of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé   -  
Copyright © africanews
Lewis Joly/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Faure Gnassingbe

In Togo, the opposition has denounced the controversial appointment of the President of the Republic as head of a new powerful executive body.

On Saturday, Faure Gnassingbé, who has been in power since 2005 following the death of his father, was granted the new title of President of the Council of Ministers by Parliament.

In this role, he holds increased powers, including the possibility of being re-elected indefinitely for six-year terms by the MPs.

Opponents have condemned the appointment as a "constitutional coup," which they say could mark yet another setback for democracy in a region already plagued by military coups.

A coalition of political parties and civil society groups in Togo pledged on Monday to ramp up both national and international pressure on President Faure Gnassingbé.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..