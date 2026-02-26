Nigeria: inquiry into death of author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi's son opened

A Lagos coroner has initiated proceedings for an inquiry into the death of acclaimed Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi's toddler son, who died on 7 January at a Euracare hospital. The author and her husband accused the hospital of medical negligence.

Nkanu Nnamdi Esege was just 21 months old when he died in early January after a worsening illness at a Euracare hospital. The toddler had been set to be transferred to the US for medical treatment, but had undergone pre-flight procedures, including an MRI and a spinal tap at a Euracare hospital.

His mother, acclaimed novelist Chmamanda Ngozi Adichi and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, subsequently accused the hospital of medical negligence. The hospital denied any wrongdoing on its part.

Now, a formel inquiry has been opened into the little boy's death. Proceedings are scheduled to start on 14 April.

During a preliminary court sitting on Wednesday, which led to a confirmation of a full hearing, counsel for the family maintained that the child's death had been unnatural and that it had resulted from medical intervention.

Nkanu Nnamdi Esege was one of two twin boys born to the 48-year-old novelist and her husband by surrogacy. Ngozi Adichi is also mother of a girl born in 2016.