U.S. and Ivory Coast sign $487 million health agreement

Ivory Coast has signed a major bilateral health agreement with the United States aimed at strengthening the country’s health system and improving its capacity to prevent and respond to disease. The deal, valued $487 million, focuses on boosting disease detection systems and expanding health services to combat HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis.

Ivorian Prime Minister Beugre Mambe said the agreement aligns with the United States’ new global health strategy, which emphasizes stronger national ownership of health priorities. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mambe said the partnership encourages countries to mobilize domestic resources while working with international partners to address critical health challenges.

Part of the funding will be used to improve Ivory Coast’s preparedness for epidemics by integrating U.S.-supported health programs into the country’s national health system. Officials say this approach is designed to ensure sustainability and improve coordination across public health services.

U.S. Ambassador to Ivory Coast Jessica Davis Ba highlighted the broader scope of the partnership, stressing the importance of long-term cooperation. She said progress in health must go hand in hand with investments in energy and infrastructure, describing collaboration as central to the shared vision for the future.

Ivory Coast’s Minister of Health, Pierre Demba, said the agreement marks a shift toward greater national leadership in managing health funding. He noted that the state aims to gradually assume responsibility for external funding, allowing foreign support to be better integrated into national priorities.

The agreement is expected to transform Ivory Coast’s health sector over the next five years, significantly strengthening care and disease response nationwide. HIV/AIDS will be a major focus, with an estimated 420,000 people living with the virus in the country last year.