UK to analyse black box from Libya plane crash that killed army chief

plane accident
Libya has confirmed that the United Kingdom will analyse the black box from a plane crash in Turkey last month that killed a senior Libyan military delegation, including army chief General Mohammed al-Haddad.
Speaking at a press conference in Tripoli, Transport Minister Mohamed al-Chahoubi said Britain had been jointly accepted by Libya and Turkey to carry out the analysis, in line with international aviation rules. He explained that Germany had initially been approached but requested France’s involvement, which Libya rejected.
“Under the Chicago Convention, the country analysing the black box must be neutral,” al-Chahoubi said. “France is a manufacturing country of the aircraft, and the crew was also French, therefore France is not entitled to participate. However, the United Kingdom was accepted by both Libya and Turkey.”
General Haddad and four aides were killed on December 23 when their Falcon 50 jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Ankara, with Turkish officials citing an electrical failure. Three crew members, including two French nationals, also died. The flight recorder was later recovered near the crash site.
Libyan authorities say Britain has formally agreed to provide technical and legal support for the investigation, with findings to be made public once analysis is complete.
