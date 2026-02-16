Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group

Sudan
A drone strike on a crowded market in central Sudan has killed 28 people and wounded dozens more, a rights group said Monday, without specifying who was responsible for the attack.
Several drones struck on Sunday the Al-Safiya area market outside the North Kordofan town of Sodari, according to Emergency Lawyers, a group monitoring atrocities in Sudan's nearly three-year war between the army and a rival paramilitary group.
"The attack occurred when the market was bustling with civilians, including women, children and the elderly," the group said, warning that their toll was preliminary.
