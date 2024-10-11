Egypt denies striking Sudan militia, says neutral

In a statement by the foreign affairs ministry, Cairo denied taking sides in Sudan's war. It said Egypt’s sole focus was on ending the war, and protecting civilians.

“These allegations come amid intensive Egyptian moves to stop the war, protect civilians, and strengthen the international response to humanitarian relief plans,” the ministry said in a statement.

In a video message on Wednesday, the head of Rapid Support Forces said his fighters had come under fire from Egyptian war planes and drones in the Jabal Moya mountain range, which connects the states of Sennar, Al-Jazirah, and White Nile.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias Hemedti claimed that Sukhoi 29 fighter jets belonging to Egypt had bombarded RSF positions in Jabal Moya for hours on October 5, allowing the Sudanese army to retake the area.

It is not the first time Hemedti, who himself is accused of receiving Emirati weapons, cites Cairo's involvement in the war in Sudan.

Sudan's army went on the offensive in mid-September retaking significant ground from the RSF.

Sudan's army ruler Abdel Fattah al Burhan has demanded rebel disarmament as a condition for talks.

Sudan's war, now in its second year, has killed tens thousands and forced over 10 million out of their homes. Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities.