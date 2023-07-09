Deadliest strike of Sudan conflict hits Omdurman, at least 22 people killed

An airstrike in a Sudanese city on Saturday killed at least 22 people, health authorities said, in one of the deadliest air attacks yet in the three months of fighting between the country’s rival generals.

The assault took place in the Dar es Salaam neighborhood in Omdurman, the neighboring city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a brief statement by the health ministry.

The attack wounded an unspecified number of people, it said.

The conflict pits the military against a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Saturday's strike was one of the deadliest in the fighting in urban areas of the capital and elsewhere in Sudan.

Last month, an airstrike killed at least 17 people including 5 children in Khartoum.