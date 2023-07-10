Ghanaian man shoots mom and sister; faces off with police for 13 hours before his arrest

Worcester, Massachusetts - In a harrowing incident that unfolded on Friday, July 7, 2023, a 24-year-old Ghanaian man was apprehended by Worcester police after allegedly shooting his mother and sister.

The arrest came after a tense 13-hour standoff that gripped the city.

At approximately 8:30 in the morning, authorities from the Worcester Police Department responded to a distress call at a residence on Colby Avenue, where a domestic incident had occurred. According to official reports, the suspect had already fled the scene before the police arrived.

Upon their arrival, officers engaged with a family member who provided critical information. Outside the residence, they spotted the 24-year-old male suspect, visibly armed with a handgun. Commanding him to surrender, the officers initially succeeded in getting him to comply. However, in a sudden turn of events, the suspect jumped up, fired at the officers, and swiftly retreated inside the house.

With the safety of the victims in mind, the Worcester Police Department assembled an extensive team to resolve the situation. The efforts involved the Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Team, K9 Unit, drone operators, and a Mobile Crisis mental health clinician. Together, they coordinated a rescue operation, but the suspect remained defiant in the face of law enforcement.

For nearly thirteen grueling hours, officers tirelessly attempted to persuade the suspect to peacefully surrender. Hostage negotiators tirelessly sought to establish contact, while drone surveillance provided crucial aerial video footage. SWAT officers maintained a vigilant perimeter, while Worcester Paramedics and Firefighters stood by, ready to assist. Unfortunately, the suspect continued to engage officers, discharging his weapon on multiple occasions, prompting officers to return fire.

Finally, at approximately 9:30 PM, a breakthrough occurred when the suspect cautiously stepped out of the rear of the residence. With the assistance of a K9 unit, law enforcement successfully apprehended the individual. Paramedics promptly attended to his medical needs before he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Both the suspect and his victims sustained injuries and were promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Their current conditions remain undisclosed.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 10, 2023, where he will face "serious charges" related to the incident. The motive behind this tragic crime remains unclear.

According to local sources, the suspect was identified as a former student of Wenchi Senior High School, and he resided in Worcester with his family prior to the incident. Governor Studios, a Worcester-based Ghanaian blogger, shared this information, shedding some light on the suspect's background.

As this shocking incident continues to reverberate through the community, Worcester residents are left grappling with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence. The city's authorities have assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway, aiming to shed light on the events that led to this tragic ordeal.