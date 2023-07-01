Road accident in Kenya kills at least 51

At least 51people were killed in western Kenya after a truck lost control at a busy road junction and ploughed into other vehicles and businesses.

The accident took place on Friday evening on the highway between the towns of Kericho and Nakuru.

According to local police the truck "lost control and rammed into eight vehicles, several motorcycles, people who were by the roadside, vendors, and other people who were on other businesses".

According to figures from the National Transport and Safety Authority, at least 21,760 people were involved in road accidents last year, including 4,690 who died.

Kenyan leaders including President William Ruto expressed their condolences after the accident.