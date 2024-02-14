Egypt: at least 15 dead in a road accident in Alexandria

A truck crashed into several passenger vehicles in the Mediterranean province of Alexandria, Egypt, killing at least 15 people, the authorities announced on Wednesday.

The accident, which occurred late on Tuesday in the district of Amreya, west of the city of Alexandria, also injured eight people, according to a police report.

The truck crashed into four microbuses, a type of public transport minibus widely used in Egypt, according to the report. One microbus overturned and a second was set on fire.

Ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident and transported the injured to hospitals, according to local media.

Road accidents claim thousands of victims every year in Egypt, where transport safety leaves much to be desired. Accidents and collisions are often caused by speeding, poor road conditions or poor enforcement of traffic regulations.

In October, a passenger bus collided head-on with a parked vehicle on a motorway linking Alexandria to the capital Cairo, killing at least 32 people.