Mogadishu bowling alley represents cautious return to everyday life

In a city long defined by conflict, Somalia's capital of Mogadishu now echoes with the crash of pins at the country's first modern bowling alley.

It's the latest sign of revival in the once-thriving Indian Ocean port shaped by 35 years of civil war and militant bombings.

Millions of people were forced to flee what became one of the world’s most dangerous cities. Those who remained avoided public spaces as the al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab waged an insurgency against the Somali state.

In recent years, improved security measures against al-Shabab, an expanded government presence and growing private investment have allowed daily life to re-emerge.

The Feynuus Bowling Center opened last year and draws many locals and Somalis returning from the diaspora, who bring investment and business ideas after years of sending billions of dollars in remittances from abroad.

On a recent evening, young Somalis gathered in groups, laughing and filming each other on their phones while music played. Many from the diaspora are visiting Mogadishu for the first time in years, or the first time ever.

“I couldn’t believe Mogadishu has this place,” says Hudoon Abdi, a Somali-Canadian on holiday, as she prepares to take her turn to bowl. “I’m enjoying it. Actually, Mogadishu is safe,” she says, urging others to visit.

Mogadishu remains vulnerable to militant attacks, however, with security measures like checkpoints and heavily guarded zones part of daily life.

Non-Somalis remain largely confined to a compound at the international airport. But residents say the ability to gather for recreation signals an important psychological shift.

Such venues provide a welcoming environment for a younger generation eager for safe spaces to socialise.

Abukar Hajji returned from the United Kingdom on holiday after many years away and found the difference between what he imagined and what he experienced eye-opening.

“When I was flying from the UK, I believed it's a scary place, a dangerous place like in a war country," he says. "But when I came here, what I saw with my eyes, I don't want to leave. I want to stay here."

Economic recovery

Sadaq Abdurahman, the manager of the bowling centre, says the idea for the business emerged from a growing demand among young people for recreational facilities. “It has created employment opportunities for at least 40 youths."

According to the Somali National Bureau of Statistics, Somalia’s unemployment rate stands at 21.4 percent.

The bowling alley has private security guards, bag checks and surveillance cameras, reflecting the precautions common at public venues in Mogadishu.

Urban planners and economists say businesses like the bowling alley signal a broader shift in Mogadishu’s recovery, as private sector growth increasingly complements international aid and government-led rebuilding efforts.