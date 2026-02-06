Top Russian intelligence officer in critical condition after Moscow shooting

A top Russian military intelligence official is in a critical condition in hospital after been shot several times by unidentified gunman at his Moscow home.

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev is the latest high-ranking military figure to be targeted in the capital since Russia invaded Ukraine almost four years ago.

His position as deputy head of the GRU or military intelligence arm means he would have been closely involved in operations in Ukraine.

The shooting came a day after Russian, Ukrainian, and United States negotiators wrapped up two days of talks in Abu Dhabi in a bid to end the war.

The Russian delegation was led by his boss, military intelligence chief Admiral Igor Kostyukov.

Alexeyev was placed under United States sanctions over Russian cyber interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

He is also under European Union and UK sanctions after the GRU was accused of being behind the 2018 nerve agent attack in the English town of Salisbury.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Ukraine of being behind the assassination attempt.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the shooting and that intelligence services are investigating the incident.

There has been no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Since the start of the war, Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed responsibility for assassinating several senior Russian officers.