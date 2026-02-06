"Amadou and Mariam: Sounds of Mali" documents life of singing duo

The documentary titled "Amadou and Mariam: Sounds of Mali", shows on February 6 and 8 in cinemas in France.

For nearly 50 years, Mariam Doumbia's name has been synonymous with the unforgettable Malian musical duo she formed with her husband: "Amadou and Mariam."

Amadou Bagayoko died aged 70 last year following an illness.

The couple formed half of a group whose blend of traditional rock guitars and Western blues saw them sell millions of albums and conquer dance floors across the world.

Among other achievements the pair, who met at the institute for the young blind in the Malian capital Bamako, composed the official song for the 2006 football World Cup in Germany and played at the closing ceremony concert for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Dubbed "the blind couple from Mali", Amadou and Mariam became one of Africa's best-selling and beloved pairs, playing alongside the likes of Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz and Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour -- a childhood idol.

The duo went on to play at festivals including Glastonbury in England, share bills with Coldplay, U2 and Stevie Wonder, and play for Barack Obama at the concert marking the US president's Nobel Peace Prize award.