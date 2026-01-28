World's most popular TikToker Khaby Lame signs $975 million deal - and gains a digital twin

Senegal-born content creator Khaby Lame signs one of the largest ever creator economy deals.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, Khaby Lame had just lost his job in a factory.

Today, he’s the world’s most-followed TikToker and he’s just signed a deal worth almost a billion dollars.

Under the agreement with Rich Sparkle Holdings, the Senegal-born Italian content creator keeps 49 percent of his company and long-term control.

But the firm has exclusive commercial rights to his brand – including an AI-powered digital twin.

The twin will host virtual livestreams and multilingual content and will be available around the clock for fan engagement, using Lame’s voice, likeness and mannerisms.

The company says it’s a revolution in the content e-commerce model that could generate more than $4 billion a year.

Lame is known for his wordless skits where he parodies overly complicated life hack videos.

Born in Senegal he was raised in Italy and became a citizen in 2022.