Senegalese actress Halima Gadji dies in France

Senegal
Senegalese actress and model Halima Gadji has died after an illness in France, Senegal’s Press Agency (APS) said late Monday.
She was best known for her role as Marième Dial in the popular Senegalese TV series Mistress of a Married Man, a show that sparked controversy but attracted a wide audience.
Earlier on Monday, Gadji had posted on Facebook about casting for season two of Nouvelle Reine, a reality TV show on Canal+ Afrique, encouraging young women to apply.
Born in 1989 in Dakar, Gadji was the daughter of a Senegalese father and a Moroccan-Algerian mother. She began modelling at the age of 15 and went on to build a career as an actress, fashion consultant, model and entrepreneur.
Go to video
Streamer IShowSpeed calls Ghana “Home” on Africa tour
Go to video
Egypt to restrict children’s social media use
Go to video
South African court clears sale of Nelson Mandela artefacts
01:00
Fifa pass launches to help fans travel to US for 2026 World Cup
Go to video
TikTok finalizes a deal to form a new American entity
Go to video
Uganda election violence: Bobi Wine ally arrested