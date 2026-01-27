Senegal beach fitness club offers hope and healing through water aerobics

In the small coastal village of Ngor, just outside Dakar, the beach is becoming a communal gym every Saturday morning. Here, people of all ages and physical abilities meet not just for sports and leisure, but also for recovery.

The Club des Dauphins de Ngor is an aquagym programme that helps people with physical disabilities improve their mobility and manage chronic pain.

Some of its members arrive in wheelchairs. Others are guided to the shore on crutches or assisted across the sand by trainers who are also volunteer lifeguards from the local fishing community.

On the beach, people with limited mobility are buried knee-deep in the sand and gently rotate their torsos in a therapy session meant to ease pain.

For many, the goal is simple: to move a little better than they did the week before.

Ibrahima Souaré is one of them. “I had cervical osteoarthritis. It paralyzed me. I was in a wheelchair,” he says. “And after using a cervical collar, I went first to the club in April 2025, then I came here with crutches. Now I feel better.”

From the sand to the waves

Members begin the session on the sand, doing gentle exercises with guidance from trainers. For some, that includes burying their legs in the beach to stabilise them during movements. Others take part while seated in chairs, moving at their own pace.

The second part of the session happens in the sea, where the water supports the body and eases strain on joints. In the shallows, participants practice stretches, balance and strength exercises with the help of trainers. The exercises are simple but tailored to what each person can do.

Adja Kiné Ndiaye says her brother suggested she try the class after years of struggling with pain.

“I had been ill since 2019. I could barely stand up, but since I started aqua aerobics, I feel much better. I have osteoarthritis and sciatic nerve pain,” she says.

The low-cost aquagym classes — 300 CFA francs ($0.50) per session — are led by volunteer coaches. The fees are used to keep the center running and buy equipment, along with a $3,000 subsidy the city of Dakar granted this year.

Many participants were referred by doctors, particularly those recovering from strokes, traffic accidents or long-term joint issues.

“I can tell you that 60% of members of the Club des Dauphins de Ngor are referred by doctors. We work with the CNAO, the National Center for Orthopedic Equipment in Fann, and many doctors,” says trainer Saliou Samb.

Health benefits

Some participants attend for general fitness and strength, even if they have no diagnosed condition.

“A friend of my sisters recommended it to me. She said it was good for your health and also helped you stay in shape,” says Fatoumata Niang.

The aquagym program with its low-impact exercises has drawn praise from health professionals for helping people with reduced mobility caused by chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke and arthritis.

As life expectancy rises sharply across Africa, these diseases have become more common, often leaving older adults with pain and limited mobility.

But prevention, diagnosis and rehabilitation services have not kept pace on a largely youthful continent whose public health systems prioritize infectious diseases, maternal care and children.

Many older people have little access to geriatricians or other doctors and tend to forego diagnostics or treatment to cut costs.

The aquagym emerged little over a decade ago as a rare, low-cost option to relieve pain and improve mobility.

Using the sea and beach as a natural therapy space, the Club des Dauphins de Ngor hopes to help more people regain strength, mobility and independence.