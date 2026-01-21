Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's military chief gives opposition leader 48 hours to surrender to police

Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform party arrives at polling station to vote, Kampala, Uganda, 15 January 2026   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Uganda

Uganda’s military chief has given opposition leader, Bobi Wine, 48 hours to surrender to police following last week’s disputed presidential election.

Wine - who finished runner-up - has alleged widespread fraud during the vote that saw incumbent President Yoweri Museveni win a seventh term in office.

The opposition leader is in hiding saying he fled a military raid on his home hours before the 81-year-old president was declared victor on Saturday.

In a series of posts on X late on Monday, Military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba threatened Wine with violence saying he will be treated like an “outlaw” if he doesn’t hand himself in.

Kainerugaba - who is Museveni’s son and widely believed to be his preferred successor – often makes inflammatory posts on social media.

At least 118 members of Wine’s National Unity Platform party were charged in court on Monday with election-related offences, including unlawful assembly and conspiracy.

The party’s secretary general has denied its members were involved in violent activity.

Wine says the NUP will not challenge the results in court as it has no confidence in the judiciary. Instead it is looking at all non-violent, legal options

