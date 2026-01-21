Sudanese military reportedly weighing up new truce proposal

Sudan’s military is weighing up a new humanitarian truce and ceasefire proposal received from mediators the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for close on three years which has left more than 150,000 dead and displaced at least 11 million people.

A source says the Security and Defence Council – which groups military and allied government officials – is meeting on Wednesday to review the plan.

Efforts to reach a ceasefire have intensified in the past year under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Discussions led by the so-called Quad – grouping the US, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia – have repeatedly failed to produce a sustained ceasefire.

Talks have been deadlocked for months after Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan accused the group of bias in favour of the UAE.

The army broke ties with Abu Dhabi last year, accusing it of arming the paramilitary group, which the UAE denies - despite reports from UN experts and international organisations suggesting this was true.

As of Tuesday, the RSF had not publicly responded to the proposal.

The United Nations says the war has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises – with civilians facing displacement, hunger, disease, and widespread human rights abuses by both sides.